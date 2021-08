“When you create something with your own hands, the satisfaction is irreplaceable,” says Angela Rose. The design blogger’s labor of love, Angela Rose Home, has earned her a career in sharing DIY creations online to an audience of more than one million. Her greatest advice: the best renovation is one that you can actually afford. That’s why her work focuses on making dream homes less of a dream and more of a reality. Recently she shared the renovation of her Las Vegas home’s kitchen — debuting her new line of affordable custom cabinet designs and colors with Canadian bespoke cabinet company Nieu Cabinet Doors. Scroll down to see how her do-it-yourself attitude brought this outdated kitchen back to life!