LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A USC football player who was arrested last month in a domestic violence case will not face criminal charges. FILE — USC Trojans wide receiver Bru McCoy looks on during a game between the Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans on Nov. 2, 2019, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Getty Images) The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has declined to file charges against Bru McCoy citing insufficient evidence, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. McCoy was taken into custody July 24 on suspicions of felony intimate partner violence. As a redshirt freshman, McCoy played sparingly in the coronavirus-delayed and shortened 2020 season. The wide receiver has remained on suspension from the team since his arrest. USC said in a statement Wednesday that McCoy's status with the team is "unchanged."