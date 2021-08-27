Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook County, IL

Website For Clerk Of The Circuit Court Of Cook County Was Reported As Being Down For ‘Maintenance;’ It Turned Out Servers Were Breached

By Jackie Kostek
Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkpF4_0bdn1TE900

CHICAGO (CBS) — Officials said breach on the Cook County Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office website did not expose anyone’s personal information – but an expert said it still had the potential to cause big problems.

The breach even sent users to, of all places, an NFL site.

The Circuit Court Clerk’s office didn’t come clean about it until CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek started digging – and got to the truth.

For 13 days, the website of the Circuit Court of Cook County clerk has been down for “maintenance.” But that wasn’t the whole story.

According to Clerk of the Circuit Court Iris Y. Martinez, “unusual” activity was found “on its server that supports its website www.cookcountyclerkofcourt.org .” In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, the clerk of court site was redirected users to a “NFL-related site.” The site was not identified.

“To be clear, we had a breach that was very limited in scope and duration,” said Patrick Hanlon with the Circuit Court Clerk’s office.

Hanlon said on Friday, Aug 13, the website was breached. It was “caught quick,” he said, and the site was brought down.

“There is no ransomware, no data, applications – anything impacted in regards to people’s data,” Hanlon said.

That’s the good news.

But CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller said the site being down is causing people across Cook County major issues.

“The public should be able to get easy access to their own records,” Miller said.

Miller said the website is the main access point for anyone who have an open case across any of the Circuit Court’s many divisions. Without access to the website and in turn information on their case, people could find themselves in a bind.

“You could be missing a court date,” Miller said. “In a criminal case, if you don’t show up for a court date, there could be a warrant for your arrest.”

Kostek: “Is there anything being done to prevent people from potentially having a default judgment happen in their case because they can’t access any information, they don’t know when their next court appearance is?”

Hanlon: “If you have an attorney, the licensed attorney can actually go through the digital access portal for their own cases and see everything.”

If you don’t have an attorney and want to monitor your case yourself, Hanlon said to email or call the numbers listed on the home page.

“You give them your name or your case, they can tell you where we’re at,” he said. “Also, Zoom information is provided as well.”

Meanwhile, an official with the clerk’s office says they have beefed up staffing on phone lines. However, many have complained about not being able to get through.

Kostek: “Tell me one thing. Have you ramped up resources of people who are manning those phones because we have heard from several people that they’re calling, they’re waiting on the line for minutes, they’re not getting through to anyone?”

Hanlon: “Minutes is unfortunately expected. But more than minutes is – I’d want to know that.”

As for when the site will be back up, Hanlon said the updates could take two to three weeks to complete – but certain divisions may come online sooner than others.

“I’d prefer security and protection, and make sure it’s done right,” he said.

Cook County is working with the Bureau of Technology and the County’s Information Security Office, the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office with the ongoing investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yE18a_0bdn1TE900

CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago , connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work.

We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring , and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.

Comments / 1

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Clerk#The Circuit Court Clerk#Cbs 2#Cbs 2 Legal#The Bureau Of Technology#Working For Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
Related
Cook County, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Cook County court website still down after breach caused visitors to be rerouted to an ‘NFL-related’ page

The website for the Cook County Circuit Court clerk remained under maintenance Thursday, almost two weeks after a breach redirecting visitors to a sports website was detected, the clerk’s office said. In a statement, Circuit Court Clerk Iris Martinez said authorities were still investigating the Aug. 13 “unauthorized activity” that redirected users to an “NFL-related website.” She added that ...
Indiana StateShelbyville News

STATE OF INDIANA, COUNTY OF SHELBY, IN THE SHELBY CIRCUIT COURT, CAUSE NO.

STATE OF INDIANA, COUNTY OF SHELBY, IN THE SHELBY CIRCUIT COURT, CAUSE NO. 73C01-2108-MI-000063. James B. Gross, whose mailing address is 3570 E. 200 N. Shelbyville, Indiana, 46176, Shelby County, Indiana, hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Shelby County Circuit/Superior Court requesting that the name of the minor, Elias Andrew Murphy be changed to ELIAS ANDREW GROSS.
Florida Stateflarecord.com

Aug. 23: 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida docket for "breach of agreement/contract" cases

2021-CA-008409-O Jason Dragutsky (plaintiff's attorney) Jose Safie; Rosa Safie v. Avatar Property and Casualty Insurance Company. David Gongora (plaintiff's attorney) SVC Americana LLC; Wyndham Resort Development Corp.; Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc. v. Blowers Wholesale Products LLC; Dees Creations LLC; Equity Acquisition Services Inc.; F Mulero Enterprises LLC; Jon Comas; Lakeside Closing Service LLC; Marina Bay and Midler Services LLC; NR Trust LLC; RC Concepts LLC; Samantha Comas; Tsam Consulting Services LLC.
Madison County, ILedglentoday.com

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Amy Sholar Declines State Pension

EDWARDSVILLE -Recently appointed Madison County Circuit Judge Amy Sholar announced that she has permanently declined to join the Illinois Judge’s Retirement Pension System. Retired Illinois judges have an average pension of around $146,000 annually. Sholar said she made the decision to avoid dipping into the already debt-ridden state pension program unnecessarily.
Smyth County, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Scammer spoofs Smyth County Circuit Court's phone number

A con artist spoofed Smyth County Circuit Court’s phone number and threatened numerous citizens. Last Friday, John Graham, clerk of court, said his office had fielded calls from about 50 people who had received a call from the scammer. The caller was telling individuals that they were in legal trouble....
Pacific County, WAchinookobserver.com

Pacific County Superior Court Report

SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Superior court was undramatic last week, with a majority of cases set over a week or two for developments. Prosecutor Ben Haslam was the only staff member present for the state, kept company by a handful of defense attorneys who trekked in. The court continues...
Baxter County, ARKTLO

County and Circuit Clerk’s Office receives Data Quality Award

Canda Reese and the staff of the Baxter County and Circuit Clerk’s Office recently received a Data Quality Award from the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts. Reese and her staff received the award on July 23 at the annual Arkansas Court Automation Programs (ACAP) Conference. ACAP provides technical support to the state’s courts, makes court information available to the public and develops online court-related services.
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
New York City, NYbronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Officer, Karelyn Tatis, 30, Arrested

On Wednesday, September 01, 2021, at 1526 hours, the following 30-year-old female off-duty New York City Employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. NYC Department Of Correction Officer. Charges:. DWI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

‘You Want To Be Gangster, I Got Something For You’: DPW Employee Charged For Threatening Coworker With Handgun In Municipal Building

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore DPW employee has been charged for threatening a coworker with a handgun inside of the municipal building in downtown Tuesday, according to a police report. The employee was identified only as 46-year-old Eric Brown, a Baltimore resident. A responding officer reported around 10 a.m. to the Abell Wolman building on 200 Holiday Street. They were told that an employee in the building was threatened by Brown on the third floor, and the threatened employee had reason to believe Brown had a firearm. The employee who was threatened told police he got into an argument with his coworker, who allegedly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy