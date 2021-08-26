Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

The Clock is Ticking: Get Your Brand on This App

By Catherine Salfino
Posted by 
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pS2Xw_0bdn1NB100

Remember when there was talk of banning TikTok here in the U.S.? Back then, in August of 2020, the app had 100 million active users in America. By June of this year, U.S. active users increased 30 percent to more than 130 million . Worldwide, the social platform has more than a billion users. That’s why — especially when considering the popularity of this addictive app among young consumers — marketers say the time is now for fashion brands to hop on it.

Statista says TikTok has become one of the most downloaded non-gaming apps in the world, achieving about 205 million downloads in the second quarter of 2021. As of July, Statista reported Charli d’Amelio, with 122.5 million followers currently, was the most-followed content creator worldwide. She joined the platform in May 2019 and became known for her dance videos. Now 17 years old, she and her family will star in “The D’Amelio Show” on Hulu beginning September 3.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Bella Poarch began posting on TikTok in April of 2020 after having served a 4-year stint in the U.S. Navy. A mere handful of months later, a video of her lip syncing Millie B’s M to the B went viral and it became the most liked video on TikTok in 2020. Now, with nearly 79 million followers, she’s the platform’s fourth most popular content creator — and a singer in her own right after having signed a deal with Warner Records in May.

In a webinar with Launchmetrics’ chief marketing officer Alison Bringé, TikTok’s Kristina Karassoulis, head of luxury brand partnerships, said it’s possible for anyone to become wildly popular on the platform because its algorithm is tailored to each user’s interest.

“Everything you do and the way you use it is curated exactly for you, which is why it’s so addictive,” Karassoulis said . “At the same time, it also means that a brand or a creator can become an influencer. Anyone can go viral from one video they post, if the content is good enough. Which means, TikTok changed the notion that an influencer is a celebrity or somebody that you’d see on another platform. Creators are engaging in environments and creating joyful content that is relatable and authentic, and that’s what separates TikTok from other platforms.”

Cotton Incorporated launched its TikTok page (DiscoverCotton ) in May. Content includes a humorous animated video that reminds users their denim jeans are in the back of the closet, patiently waiting to be worn “if you want to feel like a real person.” Singer/songwriter Madilyn Bailey is also featured in a number of videos. She asked TikTok fans to share some of their favorite cotton items with her, and then she wrote songs about them.

Connecting with consumers at a personal level has always been important but it may just be more valuable now more than ever. Consumers are presented with seemingly endless options of brands and shopping venues, whether it’s in-store, retail or brand websites, or through social media apps. However, 48 percent of shoppers say they’re more loyal to clothing brands that seem to “share my personal interests,” such as giving back to the community, health and fitness, cooking, art, music, etc., according to the 2019 Cotton Incorporated Lifestyle Monitor Survey . That sentiment increases significantly among Millennials (56 percent), as well as with Gen Z (51 percent).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33b3sG_0bdn1NB100

YPulse described TikTok as “ an unstoppable force in the world of social apps.” Its Social Media Deep Dive trend report found 58 percent of those aged 13-to-19 use the app, which is significantly more than those aged 20-to-39 (39 percent). YPulse adds that adoption among the younger set has been faster, increasing 46 points between January 2019 and April 2021. That compares to a 36-point increase among their older counterparts.

“However, growth among Gen Z appeared to be slowing down, or plateauing slightly, between February and April of this year,” YPulse states. “If Millennial growth continues, they could catch up to Gen Z this year. But right now the app remains a distinctly Gen Z domain.”

Emarketer reported that in 2021, TikTok will have reached more Gen Z users than Instagram (37.3 million versus 33.3 million, respectively).

All of this means younger shoppers are being influenced in new and different places. Currently, 81 percent of Gen Z and 76 percent of Millennials get their clothing ideas from Instagram, according to the 2021 Monitor research. Among Millennials, Instagram is followed by Facebook (59 percent), YouTube (50 percent), Pinterest (39 percent), TikTok (32 percent), Twitter (28 percent), and Snapchat (23 percent). The difference among Gen Z, though, is striking: Instagram is followed by TikTok (66 percent), YouTube (50 percent), Pinterest (46 percent), and Snapchat (31 percent). At 14 percent, Facebook is a cellar dweller among Gen Z, along with Twitter (13 percent).

The contrast becomes even more distinct when compared to older generations. The 2021 Monitor research finds Gen X looks first to Facebook for clothing ideas (76 percent), followed by Instagram (65 percent), YouTube (49 percent), Pinterest (45 percent), Twitter (30 percent), Snapchat (26 percent), and TikTok (21 percent). Boomers also turn first to Facebook (73 percent), followed by YouTube (50 percent), Instagram (41 percent), Pinterest (32 percent), TikTok (14 percent), and Snapchat (9 percent).

When it comes to the likelihood of purchasing a product directly from a social media post, the 2020 Monitor data find 41 percent of Millennials and 39 percent of Gen Z say they would be likely to do so. That compares with 26 percent of Gen X and 10 percent of Boomers.

As for apparel advertisements on social media, Gen Z (63 percent) and Millennials (58 percent) found them “very or somewhat” helpful, according to the Monitor research. Those figures drop to 47 percent of Gen X and 38 percent of Boomers.

Launchmetrics’s Bringé said 43 percent of marketers say they’ve launched creator campaigns on TikTok, but 33 percent said they did not — due to a lack of proper tools to identify and manage creator relationships. Bringé said this hesitancy speaks to brands thinking there is a secret to becoming successful on TikTok. However, she pointed out that Karassoulis’ team helps to onboard brands and connect them with the right resources and creators to generate engaging content for users.

What’s great about TikTok is anyone or any piece of content can go viral,” Bringé said. “So if you guys think content first, and then think about creators and content that really marry well together, it’s a huge opportunity for your brand to tell that story and reach many people. To be successful, it’s less about being the coolest kid on the block. It’s about putting out great content — and TikTok will get that great content to great people.”

Cotton Incorporated is a global resource for all things cotton. The research and promotion organization continues its near-50-year commitment to providing expertise and information on all aspects of the global cotton supply chain: from dirt to shirt—and beyond. Additional relevant information can be found at CottonLifestyleMonitor.com.

Comments / 0

Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
62
Followers
675
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madilyn Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Apps#Health And Fitness#Fashion Brands#Hulu#The U S Navy#Warner Records#Discovercotton#Millennials#Emarketer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Cell PhonesPhandroid

5 Best to-do list apps to get your life in order

We all have a lot going on in our lives, whether it be work, personal, or social, there are things that we need to do everyday. This is why having a to-do list is helpful because writing down the things you need to do is a great way of remembering that you have things to do, instead of trying to memorize it in your head.
Cell Phoneswindowscentral.com

Windows Insiders can get their hands on the new Clock app and Focus Sessions feature

Microsoft recently teased Windows 11's new Clock app. The app contains the new Focus Sessions feature. The app is now rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. Recently, Microsoft unveiled the new Clock app coming to Windows 11. Not only will it tell you the time, but it'll also feature a new inclusion: Focus Sessions. These sessions will essentially merge To Do and Spotify, enabling you to jam out, keep track of tasks, and keep an eye on the clock all at the same time.
InternetAugusta Free Press

Social media trends businesses should not ignore

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Social media trends often don’t last long, but while the trend is still buzzing on the internet, businesses should try to make the most of it to boost up their engagement and sales. Businesses can ride their creatives on a trend; it gets immense attention and can be highly rewarding if done right. Brands often create instant tweets while associating their image to the trend. While it gives a perspective, it also adds character to the brand. This instant reaction to trends is called moment marketing. However, these trends come and go but there are a few trends that are omnipresent and shape the user experience on social media. Let us discuss the social media trends businesses shouldn’t ignore.
Technologysignalscv.com

A guide on changing Face of Digital Marketing

What are the perks of being a 90’s kid? We all are witnessed the growth of a field named Augmented Reality (AR). Jurassic Park, Godzilla, and Terminator are the products of experimentation with augmented reality. A number of developments have taken place in this area, and brands have eagerly incorporated this technology into their marketing strategy. This will be on the list of trending digital marketing services of 2021. What else can be there in the list? Take a look below.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
Celebritiesgizmostory.com

Camila Cabello faced Backlash for her Body, shares her Pain

Camila Cabello reveals a lot about her personal life to her fans. However, in recent months, the singer has faced a lot of backlashes after photographs of her in a bikini surfaced online, prompting derogatory remarks about her appearance. The “Havana” singer has already defended herself against the vitriol and...
Las Vegas, NV963kklz.com

Sending Well Wishes To Ch. 3’s Tom Hawley!

Channel 3’s Tom Hawley grew up in Las Vegas and for the past 30 years been on air, whether it be television or radio, keeping us safe on the roads to and from work. Tom has also shared his view of Las Vegas history through his timely “Video Vault” segments that we all love. As of late, Tom Hawley has been absent from Channel 3…So, morning show hosts and co-workers, Kim & Dana Wagner talked to Tom to explain why he’s taking a temporary leave from his duties. Click on the story below to get the details and why we would like everyone to send their thoughts & prayers his way!
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Lil Nas X Spoofs Drake’s Album Cover … With Emojis of Pregnant Men

Just hours after Drake finally, officially announced the release date for his long-awaited forthcoming “Certified Lover Boy” album — which apparently has a cover featuring several emoji-type images of pregnant women — Lil Nas X jumped in by posting a similar one for his long-awaited forthcoming “Montero” album… except with pregnant men. “MONTERO” THE ALBUM OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/M7qVwV1uOu — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 30, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) It’s just the latest move in Nas’ virtuoso social-media persona, which he spoke with Variety about for his cover story earlier this month. He’s...
EconomyThe Next Web

Get a bigger exit: Build your executive team’s personal brand

Randy has 30 years of C-suite level experience, and has operated as CEO, CFO, and COO across the international corporate landscape. After fo (show all) Did you know Growth Quarters is taking the stage this fall? Together with an amazing line-up of experts, we will share key insights into entrepreneurship during TNW Conference 2021. Secure your ticket now!
EntertainmentArchDaily

Architect's Creative Journey and the Connection with Brands

Although creative processes vary widely among professionals, some general aspects can be found in any design method. In general terms, we could say that the Architect's Journey through the Design Process consists of 3 stages: Inspiration, Research and Specification, and Construction. In all of them, the connection with materials and construction products is fundamental. After all, the ultimate objective of architects is to materialize their ideas and give shape to new environments that can withstand the test of time. To increase their knowledge and to make the most of their capabilities at every stage, architects search through various mediums for the best tools and references.
InternetThe Drum

Apple’s new email privacy controls: a big turnoff for consumers & marketers

Apple’s all-or-nothing approach to email privacy setting is huge misstep, writes Sailthru chief marketer Jason Grunberg. Sure, people want to protect themselves, but the changes offer users none of the flexibility for controlling their data that apps allow. It’s time for Apple to change its approach, he says. Here’s how and why...
RetailThe Drum

What can digital brands teach high-street retailers?

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. For many of us, the high street is...
InternetMySanAntonio

Launch an E-Commerce Side Hustle by Using Amazon and eBay

From copywriting and design to driving for Uber and myriad other ideas, there's no shortage of profitable side hustles out there. But few have the potential to become full-time careers. Some, however, have limitless potential. With the growth of e-commerce, major platforms like Amazon and eBay have made it possible...
SoftwareEntrepreneur

Why AI Is Relevant To Conversational Marketing

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Conversational marketing is a feedback-oriented, personalized, one-on-one marketing practice. It uses two-way communication to identify interests of potential customers and communicate with them using offers and information relevant to them. The communication aims at knowing what the customer wants directly from the brand compared with following traditional methods such as demographic study and usage tracking. Marketers want to have one-on-one conversations with their customers to learn what they are looking for, and develop a stronger, long-term relationship with them. These make conversions easier, faster and boost brand loyalty.
EconomyPosted by
@growwithco

This Week on Entrepreneur: Running A Successful Digital Marketing Campaign

This week, Entrepreneur.com contributors discuss how to create content and leverage social media to run a successful digital marketing campaign. CO— partners with Entrepreneur.com to bring you a roundup of the best Entrepreneur articles each week. Below are this week's favorites. The ever-changing digital landscape has transformed the way people...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Today In Retail: Ikea Dipping its Toe in US Secondhand Market; ‘Micro-Influencers’ More Trusted than Celebrities

In today’s top retail news, Ikea is testing a furniture resale program in Pennsylvania, while retail platform Leap sets its sights on helping open over 200 retail storefronts by the end of 2022. Also, Zebra Technologies is adding to its retail software portfolio, and brands are discovering that consumers’ friends, family and peers may be the most useful influencers to tap into.

Comments / 0

Community Policy