Future Announces Benefit Concert For Haiti Earthquake Relief

By DeMicia Inman
 4 days ago

Update : 1:07 PM PST (Aug. 26, 2021): Representatives for Future confirmed the Haiti benefit concert will be through the rapper’s Freewishes Foundation , and in partnership with Direct Relief . The story has been updated with statements from each organization as well as Future himself.

On August 14, Haiti was devastated by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake leaving thousands dead, injured, and displaced. As the country is in need of resources, rapper Future has decided to use his talents to help. The “Mask Off” artist announced a benefit concert to raise funds for Haiti amid the crisis.

Billed as the Haiti Benefit featuring Future, Lil Uzi & Friends, the show is scheduled for Sept. 3 at Oasis Wynwood in Miami. General admission ticket pricing begins at $100 and the event is exclusively for fans aged 21 and older.

The “Codeine Crazy” rapper shared the news on Instagram, uploading an animated text video detailing his dedication to the philanthropic effort.

“I would love for all my friends, family, music industry, fashion, and all other industries, and people as a whole to stand up for Haiti,” the 37-year-old wrote in the post’s caption. “I want to use my voice to do whatever I can to support Haiti during these tragic times and will be doing a benefit concert on September 3rd in Miami. Tap in to support,” he finished, signing off as Pluto, one of his alter egos.

According to USA Today , the death toll has climbed to at least 2,207 people. More than 12,200 have sustained injuries related to the earthquake and over 50,000 homes have been destroyed. Leaders have committed to making sure financial aid and resources directly benefit the Haitian people in need.

“My government does not intend to repeat history on the mismanagement and coordination of aid,” said Prime Minister Ariel Henry. “I will personally ensure that this help reaches the real victims.”

CBS News reported Haitian gang leaders have called for solidarity amid the crisis following reports of gangs blocking roads, hijacking trucks, and stealing supplies. Jimmy Cherizier—alias “Barbecue”—who is described as a “crime boss,” uploaded a video to Facebook sharing his organization would participate in efforts, and not hinder progress.

“We want to tell them that the G9 Revolutionary Forces and allies, all for one and one for all, sympathize with their pain and sorrows,” he said. “The G9 Revolutionary Forces and allies … will participate in the relief by bringing them help. We invite all compatriots to show solidarity with the victims by trying to share what little there is with them.”

For Future, who references Haiti and Haitian culture in several songs, giving back is a no-brainer. Although he has not issued a project since 2020’s High On Life, the Atlanta native has guested on recent tracks with Migos, Hotboii, 42 Dugg, Moneybagg Yo, Icewear Vezzo, King Combs, and more.

“The least I can do is be of assistance to the people who have supported me unconditionally. Our foundation works all year around to assist local initiatives in Atlanta and around the country and we are excited about assisting Haiti,” said Future in a provided statement.

The concert is a charitable effort between Freewishes Foundation and Direct Relief. 100 % of the net proceeds of the event will go directly to support the restoration effort in Haiti.

“It is very important for us to ensure that medical assistance, supplies, and donations go directly to the people in need and nowhere else. With Direct Relief we hope to support the grassroots local organizations and people in Haiti who are on the ground pulling themselves out of a very horrific situation,” stated FreeWishes Co-Founder and Future ’s mother, Stephanie Jester.

Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief President, and CEO added “Direct Relief is deeply thankful to Future and FreeWishes for their incredible act of generosity to assist people in Haiti who face even more severe health risks from the recent earthquake because of the compounding effects of Covid and deep, chronic challenges.”

No other performers have been announced, other than Future and Lil Uzi Vert . The rappers have teamed up more than once in the studio. In 2020, they delivered the joint project Pluto x Baby Pluto, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

View the Future’s benefit concert announcement below. Tickets can be purchased and donations can be made here .

