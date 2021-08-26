Cancel
Orrville, OH

J.M. Smucker Co. reports first-quarter profit, expects coffee costs to remain higher

 4 days ago

The J.M. Smucker Co. on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $153.9 million, meeting or exceeding analysts' expectations for the sixth consecutive cquarter. "We are very pleased with the results this quarter," President and CEO Mark Smucker said Thursday morning on a conference call to discuss the earnings report. He said "we are very pleased with the progress, and the way we've been able to execute" under the pandemic conditions of the last 18 months.

www.indeonline.com

