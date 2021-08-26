Wade Avenue ramp closure at the Beltline will detour drivers starting Friday night
Drivers who come into Raleigh on Wade Avenue and get on the Beltline headed toward Crabtree Valley and North Raleigh will face a detour in the coming days. The loop ramp that carries drivers from eastbound Wade onto eastbound Interstate 440 will close at 9 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The ramp is scheduled to reopen in a slightly different configuration on Tuesday at 8 p.m.www.newsobserver.com
