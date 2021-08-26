Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Wade Avenue ramp closure at the Beltline will detour drivers starting Friday night

By Richard Stradling
Raleigh News & Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers who come into Raleigh on Wade Avenue and get on the Beltline headed toward Crabtree Valley and North Raleigh will face a detour in the coming days. The loop ramp that carries drivers from eastbound Wade onto eastbound Interstate 440 will close at 9 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The ramp is scheduled to reopen in a slightly different configuration on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boone, NC
City
Wade, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beltline#Detour#Raleigh Drivers#Ncdot#Beltine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy