New Haven County, CT

CT Woman Arrested For Leaving 2-Year-Old In Car, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQH2a_0bdn0pPo00
A 23-year-old Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly leaving her 2-year-old child in a vehicle while at Panera Bread. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 23-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly leaving her 2-year-old daughter in a vehicle while she was inside Panera Bread.

The incident took place in New Haven County around noon on Tuesday, Aug. 24 when the Milford Police were called to the restaurant at 1627 Boston Post Road after the child was found in the car, police said.

The child's mother, identified as New London County resident Katie Ayala, age 23, of the Town of Bozrah, Connecticut, left the toddler in the vehicle for more than seven minutes, police said.

She was arrested and charged with leaving a child under the age of 12 unsupervised.

Ayala was released on a promise to appear ticket and set to appear in court on Monday, Sept. 20.

