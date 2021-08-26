Cancel
Washtenaw County, MI

Man accused of shooting at police during 36-hour standoff heads to trial

Posted by 
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 4 days ago
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting at police during a 36-hour armed standoff in Superior Township in March is heading to trial. Omar Saad Shafie waived preliminary examination Tuesday, Aug. 24, sending his case to trial on seven felony charges. He is accused of barricading himself inside his parent’s home in the 5600 block of Meadows Drive in the early morning hours of March 24. The armed standoff ended at 4:30 p.m. the next day, March 25.

