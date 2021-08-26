Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Exclusive "Power Book III" Preview: Will Kanan Save His Father?

By Kyesha Jennings
hotnewhiphop.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 18th, the American crime drama television series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, created by Sascha Penn, debuted and instantly became a fan favorite The series chronicles South Jamaica, Queen's drug world in the early '90s. The prequel offers fans within the Power Universe an in-depth look at the upbringing of Kanan Starkz (Mekai Curtis) the former mentor-boss turned rival of Ghost and Tommy.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Simone
Person
Hailey Kilgore
Person
Omar Epps
Person
Patina Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#American#Unique
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
Related
CelebritiesTV Fanatic

50 Cent Talks Power & The Success of Raising Kanan

When you think about the Power universe, you can't help but think about 50 Cent. From the theme song to his portrayal of the most iconic villain the series ever saw, 50 Cent is an integral part of the franchise and its success. In this prequel, he gets to show off his voiceover skills as he narrates the fascinating and troubled upbringing of Kanan Stark.
TV SeriesPopSugar

Exclusive: Raquel Thomas Shows Lou Lou Who's Boss in Power Book III Sneak Peek

We already knew that Patina Miller's Raquel Thomas was a badass, but she's ready to remind her family there's a reason she's the brains of the business on Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The series, which is loosely based on executive producer 50 Cent's life, centers on a 15-year-old Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) and his rise to becoming the drug dealer we know from Power. Although Raq has done her best to keep son Kanan out of the drug-dealing world, episode five reveals that secrets might just be their downfall. We've seen what happens when you mix business with pleasure; now we get to see what happens when Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) tries to keep things separate and secret from Raq, thanks to POPSUGAR's exclusive clip from episode six.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: LaToya Luckett, Omar Dorsey Among Four Set To Recur In Starz Prequel Series

EXCLUSIVE: LeToya Luckett (Ballers, Greenleaf), Omar Dorsey (Queen Sugar, Harriet), Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton, The Equalizer) and Paulina Singer (Dead of Summer, Gotham) are set to join Starz/Lionsgate’s Power prequel series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan in recurring roles. From creator and showrunner Sascha Penn, Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes viewers back to the ’90s and the early years of the now-deceased Kanan Stark, portrayed in Courtney Kemp’s original series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Luckett will play Kenya, Jukebox’s mother and Marvin’s ex. She left their family when Jukebox was very young, tried to make it in LA as a...
Books & LiteraturePopSugar

Power Book III: An Ode to Raq and All Her Badassness

The cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is truly unmatched, but when it comes to the characters on the show, there's one that stands out among the rest: Raquel "Raq" Thomas (Patina Miller). As a drug queenpin and Kanan Stark's (Mekai Curtis) mom, Raq is strong, fearless, and certainly not to be messed with. However, underneath that hard exterior lies a woman who loves passionately and only wants the best for her son.
TV Serieshotnewhiphop.com

“Insecure” Season 5 Trailer Features A Nostalgic Issa Rae

On October 24th, Issa Rae will find herself entering into the beginning of the end. The final season of the star’s HBO series, Insecure is set to premiere this fall, and the recently released trailer shows Issa doing a LOT of reflecting. “You were so simple so simple then,” the...
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Exclusive Preview: Daredevil #34

The devil is behind bars! But regardless of Matt Murdock’s fate, there’s a new Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen. Elektra Natchios has assumed Daredevil’s role while Matt is serving out a two-year prison sentence. However, Mayor Wilson Fisk is turning up the heat on the new Daredevil. He’s already unleashed multiple clones of Bullseye, the man who killed Elektra years ago. And the Kingpin is just getting started.
Books & LiteratureVulture

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Recap: Brokenhearted

Talk about a tear-jerker! “Stay in Your Lane” shows what happens when you don’t, well, “stay in your lane.” From Famous rapping about a life filled with drugs and violence that he never lived, which alerts Davina about Kanan’s potential involvement, or at minimum awareness of Buck Twenty’s murder, to Kanan, per usual, biting off more than he can chew, the episode is filled with chaos. By now, we know Kanan is more interested in walking before he crawls. He’s so eager to be “the man,” be in charge or be the star that he cannot see the importance of being a good student. Obviously, he did not take good enough notes when Raq showed him how to cook up crack. He makes a deadly batch that begins to wipe out junkies in South Side by the dozen. The worst part of it all is Nicole, Jukebox’s official girlfriend, takes the blue-capped crack out from Jukebox’s backpack without her knowing (not staying in her lane) and smokes it right before she was supposed to head out to the prom. After a couple of hits, she dies instantly while locked in her room.
MusicRevolver

Power Trip's Riley Gale Remembered by His Father, Brandon Gale

This interview was originally published in Revolver's Fall 2020 issue. What started as a whispered rumor, almost too tragic to believe, became a sad reality by the evening of August 25th: Power Trip frontman Riley Gale had passed away in his sleep. After more than a decade of incessant touring, a pair of much worshipped LPs, 2013's Manifest Decimation and 2017's Nightmare Logic, and innumerable live shows that were nothing short of incendiary, it was a devastating blow to the heavy-music community. Social media exploded with anecdotes and accolades as everyone from Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe to rapper, actor and Body Count frontman Ice-T to Fox News host Greg Gutfeld paid their respects.
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

DJ Yella Says "Straight Outta Compton" Biopic Was "Like 70% Correct"

DJ Yella, of N.W.A., says that the biopic, Straight Outta Compton, which details the rise of L.A.'s legendary Hip Hop group, was about 70 percent correct. He says that his gripes were likely the result of having to condense their story down to the length of a movie. “Our first...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Tori Spelling looks unrecognizable during night out

Actress Tori Spelling looked unrecognizable while celebrating the wrap of MTV’s “Messyness” with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, her hairstylist Laura Rugetti and other friends on Thursday night. The night on the town came after Spelling, 48, posted an image to Instagram of her sitting next to the 33-year-old “Jersey Shore” star...

Comments / 0

Community Policy