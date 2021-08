The South Carolina Department of Revenue’s Government Services Division has issued a Decision giving South Carolina counties guidance regarding the 2019 tax sale in the wake of the South Carolina Supreme Court’s opinion in Mercury Funding v. Chesney. SCDOR’s guidance is directed at counties trying to determine how to conclude the tax sale process for properties sold in 2019. The guidance likely impacts the portfolios of tax sale buyers who participated in the 2019 tax sale. The practical impact of the SCDOR guidance could expose counties to the threat further litigation if they try to administratively void tax sales before issuing tax deeds.