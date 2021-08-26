Thandiwe Newton Has a Major 'Star Wars' Complaint About Her Character Val's Treatment in 'Solo'
Thandiwe Newton recently opened up about a major complaint she has regarding the way her Solo: A Star Wars Story character Val was treated in the movie. While speaking to Inverse about her newest film, Reminiscence, Newton opened up about her role in the 2018 Han Solo origin story film. She very candidly addressed Val's death, saying, "I felt disappointed by Star Wars that my character was killed."popculture.com
