Thandiwe Newton Has a Major 'Star Wars' Complaint About Her Character Val's Treatment in 'Solo'

Long before he met Leia Organa, Han Solo was sweet on Qi’ra, played in Solo: A Star Wars Story by Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke. However, by the time the 2018 Star Wars movie was over, Han and Qi’ra had embarked down different life paths, and it doesn’t look like Clarke will be reprising the latter anytime soon, if at all. Fortunately for fans of Qi’ra, she’s been featured in Star Wars comics in recent months, and we’ll be seeing even more of her in this medium later this year.