GTA Online: All Shipwrecks Locations
Where are all Shipwrecks locations in GTA Online? Rockstar has added Shipwrecks to Los Santos which are located in random places around the map. Next to these abandoned boats you'll find Treasure Chests, which when opened will reward you with GTA$20,000 and 2,000 RP, thus making it an easy solution for How to Make Money. The location of these Shipwrecks will change every 24 hours in real-time, and you'll need to collect seven if you want to know how to unlock the Frontier pirate outfit. As part of our GTA Online guide, we're going to reveal all Shipwrecks locations. For more information, also refer to Best Auto Shop to Buy and All CircoLoco Records USB Sticks Locations.www.pushsquare.com
