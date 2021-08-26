GTA Online: All Shipwrecks Locations

Once you learn that The Ascent is more than your typical twin-stick shooter, you will realize just how important the RPG elements are. You have your guns, sure, but that’s only part of the equation. You also need to factor in your level, what skills you upgrade, what abilities you’re using, the gear you’re wearing, and your CyberDeck. Most of these are familiar to gamers who have played games with RPG elements, such as leveling up and distributing skill points, and even the gear system is relatively straightforward once you interact with it. CyberDecks, on the other hand, probably won’t mean anything by name alone.