Rory McIlroy Should Take More Than Two Weeks Off From Golf

For most of us, there’s no such thing as too much golf. A recently retired relative of mine plans to play every single day next week. He’s absolutely jazzed. But it’s a little different for the pros. In a recent interview with ESPN, Rory McIlroy, the current 16th-ranked player in the world, revealed that he’s due to put his clubs away for a bit. “This morning, I was tired. Look … just summoning up the effort to get out of bed and get to your 7:20 pro-am tee time, it took a little more effort today than it usually does … It’s a lot of golf. It’s hard to feel fresh at this time in the season — it all just sort of catches up with you.”