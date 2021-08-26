Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester County, MD

Worcester County Commissioner briefs

By Jack Chavez, Staff Writer
Ocean City Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Worcester County Commissioners discussed the following during the Aug. 17 meeting:. The commissioners approved a modification to funds awarded through the Maryland Community Resilience Grant, which assists with coastal impacts of climate-related hazards. The funding is being directed to shoreline stabilization and marsh restoration along Selsey Road in West Ocean City. The Department of Environmental Programs requested additional time following multiple delays in the project.

www.oceancitytoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MD
City
Ocean City, MD
Worcester County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Bishopville, MD
Ocean City, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briefs#Emergency Services#Maryland Community#Lbha#Sexauer#Department Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy