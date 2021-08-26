Worcester County Commissioner briefs
The Worcester County Commissioners discussed the following during the Aug. 17 meeting:. The commissioners approved a modification to funds awarded through the Maryland Community Resilience Grant, which assists with coastal impacts of climate-related hazards. The funding is being directed to shoreline stabilization and marsh restoration along Selsey Road in West Ocean City. The Department of Environmental Programs requested additional time following multiple delays in the project.www.oceancitytoday.com
Comments / 0