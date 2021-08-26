Cancel
Movies

‘Top Gun: Maverick’: First 13 Minutes Previewed Along With New Trailer At CinemaCon

By Anthony D'Alessandro and Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rE7d9_0bdn0AfN00

Tom Cruise didn’t appear in person at CinemaCon ; rather he flashed up on the big screen at Caesars’ Colosseum Theatre this morning, with Hayley Atwell, from the set of Mission: Impossible 8.

After showing off BTS footage of Cruise’s next big stunt from Mission: Impossible 7, Paramount rolled the first 13 minutes of its Skydance co-production Top Gun: Maverick due out on November 19.

In the sequence, Maverick is informed that the Top Gun program is getting shut down. He decides to defy the Admiral (Ed Harris) making the decision to fly to Mach 10. Maverick fires up the jet at dusk in the middle of the desert. He’s warned, “You know what happens if you go through with this.” But Maverick doesn’t care, “I know what happens to everyone else if I don’t,” he says. “Alright, sweetheart, one last ride,” the buckaroo pilot adds.

The plane soars right above Harris’ character’s head, nearly destroying the gate box near him. The Admiral enters the control room, and he’s pissed. Meanwhile, Maverick is cruising toward Mach 10 in the sky.

“He’s the fastest man alive,” says the control booth technician as Maverick pushes toward Mach 9. The whole room is in awe as Lorne Balfe’s heavenly symphonic music plays.

Then as Maverick hits 9.8, it looks like the engine is gonna blow, but he makes Mach 10 and the control room goes wild. Maverick then pushes past 10.1 before his engines blow and the screen in the control room goes dark. It looks like the plane is exploding in mid-air.

Maverick lives. We see him walking into the middle of a country diner, the patrons shocked at a pilot entering.

“Where am I?” he asks. “Earth,” responds a little boy at the diner counter.

In addition to the footage, Paramount also dropped a new trailer today for Top Gun: Maverick at CinemaCon where we see Jon Hamm’s Navy guy giving Maverick a second chance per the request of Val Kilmer’s Iceman.

But another ghost from his past is not so forgiving. Miles Teller, who looks to be Goose’s son, says, “My dad believed in you, I’m not going to make the same mistake.”

