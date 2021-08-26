Chairman’s Reserve Rum Launches ‘Vintage 2009’

SPIRIBAM, known for their iconic Saint Lucian and Martinique premium rums, officially welcomes the arrival of Chairman’s Reserve Vintage 2009 rum to the United States. The latest installment from the world-renowned Chairman’s Reserve portfolio, the 2009 vintage is the follow up to the brand’s 2005 vintage rum. Rums like the Chairman’s Reserve 2009 vintage are rare, particularly for brands who pride themselves around blends. The 2009 vintage marries the passion of producing a single sourced blended rum with the enthusiasm of showcasing the various distillations from one single year. Diverse pot distilled and column distilled rums were produced by St. Lucia Distillers in 2009, set to age individually in their own casks, and were blended in 2021 composing an epic blend from the 2009 vintage.