CHAMPAIGN — It will be a full three years between Ebertfests after the 22nd edition of the Champaign film festival was pushed back for a third time due to COVID-19 concerns. Originally scheduled for April 15, 2020, the event had been rescheduled for April 14, 2021, then rescheduled again for Sept. 8, 2021, before being postponed for a third time Thursday, all the way to April 20, 2022.