Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

The Flynn Announces Daniel Bernard Roumain as Creative Chair

By Chris Farnsworth
Posted by 
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, the Flynn announced that composer, violinist and activist Daniel Bernard Roumain has been officially installed as its new creative chair. The acclaimed musician, who has played with everyone from Philip Glass to Lady Gaga, and whom the New York Times described as "omnivorous as a contemporary artist gets," aims to shepherd the Burlington performing arts organization toward a bold new future.

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Entertainment
Burlington, VT
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Angelique Kidjo
Person
Philip Glass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Music#Creative Chair#The New York Times#Dbr#Flynn Fellowship#Dwight Nicole
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Shelburne, VTsevendaysvt

In Memoriam: Kira Jaye Serisky (KJ), 2003-2021

On Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 4-7:30 p.m., Pete and Marge Serisky invite all who knew and loved Kira to celebrate Kira’s life with us at All Souls Interfaith Gathering. The event will be held at Meach Cove Farms, 291 Bostwick Farm Rd., Shelburne, VT 05482. Kira’s celebration will include...
Bradford, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Bradford Hosts Black Musicians Matter Celebration

The Summer Street Music Series in Bradford returns this Thursday, August 26, but with a new look. Titled "Black Musicians Matter," the celebration features performers who are Black, Indigenous and other people of color. The show starts at 5 p.m. at the Denny Park gazebo. Local neo-soul artist Senayit headlines...
MusicPosted by
sevendaysvt

Highh Def, 'Darren to Be Different'

(Write Hooked Records, digital) South Hero native Darren Gardner, who performs as Highh Def, made a name for himself in the local hip-hop scene with his 2019 single "Floetic." It was a knockout slice of country rap with real heart and soul, showcasing his tightly written bars and warm, confident singing.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Tom Pearo Searches for Sounds in the Deep

When Tom Pearo texted me one night after an early dinner, I had to reread the message several times. "We're at the lake, come on down! Recording underwater." I read the text aloud, a note of incredulity in my voice. A stranger walking by looked at me oddly. I repeated the word "underwater," as if the passerby might have a clearer idea of what Pearo was talking about. Instead, they sped up as they walked away.
Dorset, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Theater Review: 'Queen of the Night,' Dorset Theatre Festival

The play Queen of the Night, by queer Black playwright travis tate, is a conventionally heartwarming story of reconciliation between a father and son, but it's told in a convention-defying style that stretches theatrical norms. Dorset Theatre Festival is presenting the world premiere at the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester.
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

Video: Vermont Stage Presents 'Maytag Virgin'

Maytag Virgin is a timely romantic comedy about moving forward with courage and a ready heart. When Jack moves in next door to Lizzie, the two schoolteachers bond over an unexpected life event. As romance brews, they find themselves searching for an answer to the same question: How do you know when you’re ready to love again? Maytag Virgin plays August 25 through September 5 at Blue Heron Pond in Williston.
MusicPosted by
sevendaysvt

Lavenderlux, 'Nest Inertia'

Listening to Nest Inertia, the new EP from Lavenderlux, is a lot like watching an "overstuff" scene in a television sitcom: Picture a closet jammed with junk, closed with a full-body, butt-to-door bump. The latch clicks, and everything's calm. Until it isn't. Sparked by something small — a sudden sneeze,...
Shelburne, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Art Review: “New England Now: People,” Shelburne Museum

The pandemic forced the Shelburne Museum to close last fall, but it reopened in June with an appropriately celebratory exhibition. "New England Now: People" features positive representations of all sorts of humans. Ten artists created these mostly large-scale works in a variety of mediums. In a series of black-and-white photographs,...
MoviesPosted by
sevendaysvt

Sci-Fi Thriller 'Reminiscence' Is All Too Forgettable

There was no box-office gold this past weekend for Reminiscence, a sci-fi spectacular from writer-director Lisa Joy (cocreator of HBO's "Westworld" series) about a futuristic device that enables people to relive their memories in cinematic detail. But the high concept was irresistible to me, so I checked out the film, currently playing at many local theaters and streaming on HBO Max.
LifestylePosted by
sevendaysvt

Free Will Astrology (8/25/21)

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): "I sing like the nightingale whose melody is crowded in the too narrow passage of her throat," wrote author Virginia Woolf. That was an insulting curse for her to fling at herself. I disapprove of such behavior — especially for you in the coming weeks. If you hope to be in alignment with cosmic rhythms, don't you dare say nasty things about yourself, even in the privacy of your own thoughts. In fact, please focus on the exact opposite: flinging praise and appreciation and compliments at yourself.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Lillian and the Muses, 'Lillian and the Muses'

In a 2017 Washington Post book review of Elif Batuman's The Idiot, critic Elaine Margolin expressed concern about "a growing and upsetting trend among so many young people who seem to have given up on the possibility of love and jubilation and euphoria before they have even tasted it." Channeling but also challenging Margolin's sentiment, Lillian and the Muses' new self-titled EP serves up four sweetly sung melodies about love's sundry contradictions, bitter heartbreak and spicy romance, sprinkled with a pinch of salt.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Will Keeper, 'Nosebleeds'

Will Keeper's music is so enthralling that it's difficult to know where to begin describing it. It gracefully courses in and out of muted acoustic pop and featherlight funk. The core elements strengthen and balance each other, coalescing in a euphoric non-zero-sum game of stylistic influences. Real name Will Lynch,...
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Soundbites: Clubs Begin Requiring Proof of Vaccination to Enter

I can still recall the shock when I saw the email. Homer Flynn of management and PR firm the Cryptic Corporation wanted to talk with me about the Residents. The fucking Residents. The rep for the most mysterious band in rock and roll, famously adverse to interviews in their 49 years of existence, was emailing me to talk about the band's show planned for August 30 at Higher Ground.
Performing ArtsPosted by
sevendaysvt

Theater Review: 'Million Dollar Quartet,' Northern Stage

Drop a quarter in the jukebox that is Million Dollar Quartet, and nearly two hours of foot-stomping, hip-swinging rock and roll pours off the stage. Northern Stage's outdoor production assembles seven top-notch musicians to deliver the restless energy of rockabilly in the 1950s, when dancing itself was like catapulting into a fresh and boundless future.
MoviesPosted by
sevendaysvt

Now Playing in Theaters: August 18-24

AILEY: Jamila Wignot directed this documentary profile of the dance pioneer, featuring a new production inspired by his life. (82 min, PG-13. Savoy) CAN YOU BRING IT: BILL T. JONES AND D-MAN IN THE WATERS: In 1989, Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company produced a searing dance piece in response to the AIDS crisis. Jones revisits the work with modern students in this documentary from Tom Hurwitz and Rosalynde LeBlanc Loo. (90 min, NR. Savoy)

Comments / 0

Community Policy