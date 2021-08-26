Cancel
Kay Cannon Brought 'Cinderella' Into 2021 With the Help of Billy Porter as Her Fairy Godmother

By Kate Aurthur
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to lure Camila Cabello to “Cinderella,” Kay Cannon borrowed a page from Prince Charming’s playbook. Sony told Cannon she could direct the film — she had already been writing the screenplay — provided she could convince the pop star that “Cinderella” should be her acting debut. So off Cannon went to Miami to meet with Cabello, having packed a glass slipper she’d bought on Etsy, even though her producers told her that would be “weird,” she says.

