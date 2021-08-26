Kay Cannon Brought 'Cinderella' Into 2021 With the Help of Billy Porter as Her Fairy Godmother

Actor and talk show host James Corden was trending this weekend on social media for busting out his dance moves in the middle of a busy Los Angeles street in order to promote the upcoming ‘Cinderella’ movie, in which he also stars. According to Fox News, he stopped traffic for a flash mob in an apparent effort to promote the film. A Twitter user uploaded a clip of Corden and his ‘Cinderella’ co-stars Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel performing what looked like a segment of ‘Crosswalk the Musical’ from his late-night show. Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, James Corden, Idina Menzel Stop LA Traffic for a Flash Mob To Promote Cinderella Movie (Watch Video).