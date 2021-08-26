What’s fun in Otsego County: Best Bets 8-26-21
Family Farm Day is back! Hop in your car and explore about 40 local farms throughout Schoharie, Otsego and Delaware counties. The farms will offer tours, tastings and more. Learn about everything farming in our corner of Upstate, including beekeeping and fish farming. The guide is available from participating farms, local farmers’ markets, libraries and online. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. For info: 607-547-2536 or visit www.familyfarmday.org.www.allotsego.com
