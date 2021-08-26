Cancel
Brown County, TX

Brandon Price announced as chair of Brown County United Way campaign

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brown County United Way announces that Brandon Price, Assistant Store Director of United Supermarket in Brownwood, will serve as chair of the 2022 annual community campaign, which is set to kick off on August 31st, 2021. As campaign chair, Price will connect with area corporations to share the impact of the Brown County United Way’s work in the community. The annual community campaign enables the Brown County United Way to help struggling neighbors throughout the region with immediate basic needs to achieve long-term financial stability and success.

www.brownwoodnews.com

