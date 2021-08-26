Charlie Meaney's grows backyard garden

Charlie Meaney’s eatery lies close to the outer edge of North Valley Stream, run by five owners, Terry Meaney, Mike Labeck, Kevin Labeck, Jarmaar Thomas and Sherrard Thomas. From the outside, this 17-year-old restaurant looks like a run-of-the-mill bar and grill. Though the restaurant has seen many shops along the strip come and go, it has remained. Inside, the place has all the trappings of a lively neighborhood bar: laughter booming, people breezing in and out the door, a friendly wait staff who are quick with a beer.