Source: Patriots trading for Ravens rookie CB Shaun Wade

By Andrew Callahan
Boston Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots are acquiring Ravens rookie cornerback Shaun Wade via trade, a league source confirmed to the Herald. Wade, a fifth-round pick out of Ohio State, was considered a roster bubble candidate in Baltimore. The Ravens are loaded at cornerback, where they field one of the league’s best trios with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Tavon Young. The Pats are sending a 2022 seventh-round pick and a 2023 fifth-rounder back to Baltimore, per multiple reports.

