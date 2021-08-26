Christopher ‘Sweetheart’ Louviere
Christopher “Sweetheart” Louviere, age 50, of Bangs passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at home surrounded in love. Graveside Services for Chris will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Bangs Cemetery. There will be a reception following the graveside service at J-R’s Social Club (5995 Hwy 84 W, Brownwood, Texas 76801) to celebrate Chris’ life. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.www.brownwoodnews.com
