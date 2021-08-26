Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownwood, TX

Christopher ‘Sweetheart’ Louviere

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher “Sweetheart” Louviere, age 50, of Bangs passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at home surrounded in love. Graveside Services for Chris will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Bangs Cemetery. There will be a reception following the graveside service at J-R’s Social Club (5995 Hwy 84 W, Brownwood, Texas 76801) to celebrate Chris’ life. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
Bangs, TX
Obituaries
State
Louisiana State
City
Abilene, TX
Brownwood, TX
Obituaries
City
Brownwood, TX
City
Tyler, TX
City
Bangs, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweetheart#Graveside Services#Blaylock Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy