ESPN's Decision to Remove Rachel Nichols From NBA Coverage Leads to Wild Social Media Reactions

In the history of sports media mismanagement, the way ESPN handled Rachel Nichols’ situation may not be the worst, but it can make a case. Maybe Nichols always deserved to be fired for her privately taped comments, in which she lamented about her perception of ESPN’s poor diversity record and the idea that executives — in the aftermath of the discussion on race after George Floyd’s death — were going to take away her contractually agreed upon job as the host of the NBA Finals and award it to Maria Taylor, who, unlike Nichols, is black.