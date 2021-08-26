Cancel
NBA

ESPN's Decision to Remove Rachel Nichols From NBA Coverage Leads to Wild Social Media Reactions

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN made a big decision this week. The daily NBA show The Jump will no longer air on the network, and the show's host, Rachel Nichols, has been taken off all NBA coverage. This comes shortly after Nichols took heat for comments she made last year about former ESPN personality Maria Taylor. The comments leaked to the New York Times in July in which Nichols is heard saying Taylor got the job to host NBA Countdown during the playoffs last year because of her skin color.

