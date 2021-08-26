Cancel
'De Gaulle': Samuel Goldwyn Films Takes North American Rights to French WWII Biopic

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to the drama De Gaulle , with plans to release it in theaters and on digital platforms on October 22.

De Gaulle is a biopic centered on Charles De Gaulle (Lambert Wilson), the French military officer and statesmen who led government-in-exile Free France against Nazi Germany during World War II.

It picks up with the newly appointed French General in May of 1940, as he leaves his wife and children behind to join the Government in Paris. Facing the defeatist attitude of French Chief of State Philippe Pétain, who is ready to negotiate with Hitler, De Gaulle has only one purpose: to continue fighting.

Gabriel Le Bomin ( Our Patriots ) wrote and directed the film, which also stars Isabelle Carré ( Romantics Anonymous ), Olivier Gourmet ( The Son ) and more.

Aïssa Djabri and Farid Lahouassa served as the project’s producers, with Christopher Granier-Deferre exec producing.

The acquisition deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburg on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and SND films on behalf of the filmmakers.

