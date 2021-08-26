A petition by parent calls for remote learning in Valley Stream District 13
With the start of the school year only days away, parent Marteena Morano-Singh circulated an online petition calling for Valley Stream School District 13 to provide students with a remote learning option. The petition was created in response to a letter issued by Superintendent Dr. Constance Evelyn on Aug. 16, notifying parents that the district would not provide remote learning at its three elementary schools.www.liherald.com
