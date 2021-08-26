Radakovich discusses whether masks will be required in Memorial Stadium

On Tuesday, LSU announced that it will require fans 12 years and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of kickoff in order to attend home games this year.

Clemson director of athletics Dan Radakovich, who worked as a senior associate athletic director at LSU from 2001-06, made a guest appearance on “Out of Bounds” with William Qualkinbush and Kelly Gramlich on WCCP 105.5 FM The Roar on Thursday and was asked what he envisions for any COVID protocols at Memorial Stadium this season.

“I think that certainly the state of Louisiana and where they are with some of their vaccination rates and the influx of the Delta variants there – whether it was the Saints, Tulane and now LSU – they’re in a little different spot than we are here in South Carolina right now,” Radakovich said. “But I think that for our outside seating areas, we’re going to look to strongly encourage people to wear masks when they’re not eating or drinking. Right now on campus, we have a certain stance where if you are in an interior space – a classroom, a laboratory, an office building – you are asked to wear a mask if you’re not in your office by yourself. That may end, and that process will end before our first home game. So, whether it gets extended or not, we’ll have to see. But if that does, we’ll have to have some conversations as to whether or not the club and suite areas are affected by that.”

Radakovich added that Clemson will mainly just ask fans to use common sense when attending games as it relates to COVID-19 precautions.

“More so it’s just going to be really some incredible common sense from folks,” he said. “If you’re not feeling well, since all of our tickets are mobile this year, transfer those tickets to other folks and stay home. But if you come to the game, we want you to enjoy it. The parking lots will be open. Outdoor areas are obviously there for people to enjoy tailgating and then coming to the game. Just be cautious, bring your mask, wear it when you’re not eating or drinking. So, I think we’re going to look to have a lot more of what we had experienced back in 2019 as it relates to a full house and the excitement that goes on inside Death Valley.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!