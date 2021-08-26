Canada's Indigenous tours amplify underheard voices

As an Indigenous guide, Joe Urie offers an experience different from typical tours of Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada. While taking his guests into the Maligne Valley and in search of bears, wolves and moose, he often counters the Canadian Rockies' established history. "Since tourism began bringing people to the mountains, the narrative has been very colonial," Urie says. "The narrative of my valley was that David Thompson discovered the path through the mountains, which isn't true at all. He was shown the way through by Indigenous people. He just happened to draw a really excellent map."