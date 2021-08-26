Delta Air Lines To Charge Unvaccinated Workers $200 A Month
Delta Air Lines on Wednesday said it will begin charging unvaccinated workers a hefty monthly sum. In a memo sent to employees, CEO Ed Bastian said unvaccinated employees who participate in the airline's health care plan will incur an additional $200 monthly fee beginning in November. The impetus for the surcharge is the high cost of hospital stays for COVID-19 patients and the risk they pose to the company's earnings, he said.www.newson6.com
