It is going to be interesting to see how PUBG: New State and PUBG Mobile both evolve over time on iOS and Android. As of now, the second closed alpha will take place later this month. Details for it are here with a list of supported countries. If you’re not in a supported country for the second closed alpha, you can still pre-register for the Android version of PUBG: New State on Google Play. Pre-order the iOS version here on the App Store. I’m curious to see how PUBG: New State runs on modern iOS devices. Hopefully the upcoming test has some gameplay showcased. Did you manage trying the closed alpha or are you going to try to get into the second one ahead of the PUBG: New State release date on iOS and Android this year?