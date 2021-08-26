Police identify teen killed in New Haven

A 14-year-old soon-to-be high school freshman was shot and killed in New Haven Wednesday night in what police believe was a targeted shooting, but they don’t know why just yet.

"An anonymous call was called in about it a large group of individuals and then that an individual was shot," said Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez.

Just before 11 PM Wednesday, in the parking lot of a Chatham St. apartment complex, Tyshaun Hargrove, 14, was allegedly shot execution-style.

"I woke up to this (news) and it’s just it’s just heart-wrenching," said Shenae Draughn, the Interim President of the New Haven Housing Authority, which had personnel on scene meeting with residents Thursday.

The victim did not live in the complex, but what about potential suspects?

"It’s still under investigation, but as of this moment we don’t believe it is a resident that resides in our development," Draughn said.

Perhaps assisting in the investigation: a plethora of video cameras throughout the exterior of the apartment complex as well as on nearby homes and businesses.

"So this is an isolated incident and it’s very early in the investigation to be able to to surmise any further," said Dominguez, who added that it's is still not clear if this shooting was retaliation for any previous incidents Hargrove may have been involved it.

There will be an added police presence, the Chief says, in the form of cops on walking beats and bicycles.

Hargrove would have been a freshman at Hillhouse High School.

In addition to the investigation, New Haven police will be reaching out to schools with resources following this homicide.

"Knowing that schools gonna be starting and a 14-year-old is involved with other school-age individuals making sure that we’re supporting because it’s not just doesn’t just affect one family," said Dominguez.

"As many people know, we are working tirelessly not just in the police department but across all departments to ensure that our community is safe and to respond to this uptick in violence," said Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven).

Hargrove died just a couple of weeks before his 15th birthday. The teen leaves behind a one-year-old child.

