Boone County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Greene, Story by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-26 12:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Boone; Greene; Story Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Greene, Story, southwestern Hardin, Boone and southeastern Hamilton Counties through 115 PM CDT At 1228 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ogden, or near Boone, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ames, Boone, Nevada, Story City, Huxley, Madrid, Ogden, Slater, Roland, Gilbert, Iowa State Center, Boone Speedway, Cambridge, McCallsburg, Sheldahl, Kelley, Rippey, Boxholm, Pilot Mound and Luther. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 103 and 126. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

