Forecast: Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast late-week

After a string of hot and mainly dry days to start the week, scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast. We're still not expecting a major pattern change, but we're expecting a warm and humid afternoon featuring another round of scattered showers and storms.

As of now, we're expecting rain chances to trend lower this weekend, down to about 30% with highs still in the mid 90s. While we deal with the heat, we'll also keep a close eye on the Gulf where a hurricane will likely develop by Saturday morning.

The current forecast calls for this system to make a landfall Monday morning on the Louisiana Gulf coast. This would mean no direct impacts for Central Texas with only small rain chances for the first half of next week and highs in the mid to upper 90s.

With that being said, far east Texas is included in the cone of uncertainty. We still need to keep an eye on the forecast through the weekend as this tropical system becomes better organized and the forecast comes into focus.

FRIDAY:
Partly Sunny with a 40% scattered rain chance. Heat index values up to 105. East-southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
HIGH: 95 °

FRIDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy with light winds and a 20 to 30% shower. East wind around 5 to 10 mph.
LOW: 77 °

SATURDAY:
Mostly Sunny with a 30% scattered rain chance. Heat index values up to 106. East-southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
HIGH: 95 °

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1govmv_0bdmwhQQ00

