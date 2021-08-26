Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Australian farmer honors late aunt by arranging sheep into a heart

By Jonna Lorenz
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1egV8X_0bdmwemF00

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- An Australian farmer arranged his sheep in the shape of a heart to pay tribute to his aunt when COVID-19 restrictions prevented him from attending her funeral.

Ben Jackson said he couldn't travel from New South Wales to Brisbane to visit his Aunt Debby during the final days of her battle with cancer or to attend her funeral, so he placed grain out in the shape of a heart and released thousands of sheep to form the heart, The Guardian reported.

"There was no way I could get up there and see her, say cheerio, or go to the funeral," he told BBC News.

"So, I felt hopeless, helpless -- I didn't really know what to do. But because I was doing a bit of feeding already, I just decided to do a massive heart in the ground, which in all earnest, pales in comparison to hers."

A video of the result was captured with a drone and shared with the family to display during the service.

Jackson started making shapes with his sheep during the early days of the pandemic, and his aunt was a fan of the creations. She last visited him in May before the latest lockdowns.

Comments / 1

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
172K+
Followers
39K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheep#New South Wales#Brisbane#Cheerio#Australian#Bbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Australia
Related
Worlddronedj.com

Viral drone video captures farmer’s last goodbye to aunt

When COVID-19 restrictions prevented Australian farmer Ben Jackson from attending his beloved Aunt Deb’s funeral, he decided to honor her memory with a novel tribute: a heart made of sheep. A poignant drone video that captured the beautiful moment has struck a chord with many families separated during the pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Read the heartbreaking notes left to the Sydney cobbler who arrived penniless in Australia 60 years ago and built a business serving everyone from PM John Howard to the clowns at Luna Park - before he became one of the 1,000 Aussie victims of Covid

A Sydney community is mourning the death of a 'humble bootmaker' who spent the 60 years putting a smile on local's faces before being struck down by Covid-19. Jim Saad, 80, ran Shoe Repairs & Key Cutting at Milsons Point station servicing the shoes of former prime minister John Howard, celebrities and a legion of loyal customers on Sydney's lower north shore.
HealthBBC

UK's oldest living heart transplant patient marks 90th birthday

The UK's oldest person living with a heart transplant has said he thinks about his donor's family nearly every day as he celebrates his 90th birthday. Ted Warner had the surgery at the Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridgeshire, in August 1990, and was only expected to live for eight more years.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Shattered family of Australia's youngest Covid victim, 30, reveal the REAL cause of her death - as they threaten to SUE over the tragedy

The devastated family of the youngest woman to die after contracting Covid-19 have revealed she died of pneumonia after findings from the coroner were handed down. Ianeta Isaako, 30, was reported as the youngest woman in New South Wales to die with the respiratory virus after she collapsed at her home in Emerton, Sydney's west, on August 23.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Australia records 1,000th death from the pandemic

Australia has recorded its 1,000th death from the pandemic, as it struggles to contain Delta variant outbreaks. The country's 1,003 Covid deaths is a lower total than most other advanced nations, due in particular to its early success in suppressing the virus. But Australia is now seeing its worst case...
Public HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Non-Covid-19 patient was denied medical care and dies in hospital room because all the ICU beds were occupied by Covid-19 patients

The situation with the Covid-19 currently is completely out of control in some states and the hospitals and the healthcare workers are literally operating on the edge of their limits. Numerous states are already reporting ICU beds and healthcare workers shortage, while the Delta variant spreads like crazy and infects everyone from little children to elderly people.
Public HealthBBC

Staffordshire Covid sceptic Marcus Birks dies in hospital

A Covid sceptic who was hospitalised with the virus and went on to urge other people to get vaccinated has died. Marcus Birks, 40, from Leek, Staffordshire, died on Friday leaving his family "shattered", his wife said. He was admitted to the intensive care unit at Royal Stoke University Hospital...
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.

Comments / 1

Community Policy