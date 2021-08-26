Cancel
Trussville, AL

Middle school football hits the field tonight

By Bobby Mathews
Posted by 
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 4 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Area middle school football teams hit the field tonight, marking their first regular-season games of the 2021 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpmhW_0bdmwb8400

Leeds Middle players hustle in practice earlier this week. Middle school football kicks off in the area tonight. (Photo by Bobby Mathews)

Middle school teams feature players from sixth, seventh, and eighth grades. The slate of tonight’s games is as follows:

  • Hewitt-Trussville vs. Thompson
  • Leeds at Pell City
  • Clay-Chalkville vs. Simmons
  • Rudd at Irondale
  • Erwin at North Jefferson

In addition, Moody Junior High will host Coosa Christian on August 30.

