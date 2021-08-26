Middle school football hits the field tonight
From The Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — Area middle school football teams hit the field tonight, marking their first regular-season games of the 2021 season.
Middle school teams feature players from sixth, seventh, and eighth grades. The slate of tonight’s games is as follows:
- Hewitt-Trussville vs. Thompson
- Leeds at Pell City
- Clay-Chalkville vs. Simmons
- Rudd at Irondale
- Erwin at North Jefferson
In addition, Moody Junior High will host Coosa Christian on August 30.
