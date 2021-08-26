Remote work means battle for talent. How Triangle companies can compete.

Leaders from GitLab, GigSmart, Equinix and Shopify discussed remote collaboration, onboarding new employees and defining metrics/KPIs during a remote panel. As remote work becomes more prevalent among engineers, success requires the key building blocks of workspace communication and mindset, said Darren Murph, global head of remote for GitLab. Murph was one of three engineering leaders who shared insights and perspectives on the future of remote work and remote software engineering during a recent panel hosted by Dev Interrupted and moderated by Dan Lines, chief operating officer and co-founder of LinearB.
Comments / 0