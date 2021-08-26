Bass Street Landing Welcomes Alewife For Outdoor Show Tonight

The following article is part of QuadCities.com’s partnership with local music website The Echo. For more, check out theechoqc.com!. The first show ever did was in my parent’s shed – we called it the Shred – and I literally just sent a few emails to a couple bands I liked. I sent one to a band called Alistair and a band called River City High and somehow they both said yes. I don’t know that I promised them money or anything and they came and played at my farm. They kept commenting on how much the hogs smelled because we still had hogs on the farm and it just reeked like manure outside. That was my freshman year of college, I think. We got a lot of people to come to see it. I don’t even know that my parents knew I was doing it. They were home, but I don’t even know them they knew until that day that I was putting on a show in the shed. That’s probably the amateur version, but I mean that’s how it works. It is just sending emails and people saying yes. It really hasn’t changed any.