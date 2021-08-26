Bass Street Landing Welcomes Alewife For Outdoor Show Tonight
Moline Centre is holding free outdoor concerts every Thursday night during the summer at Bass Street Landing Summer Concert Series, off 17th Street and River Drive. Moline Centre “is taking many extra precautions to ensure that these series of concerts are following all CDC/State of Illinois Covid-19 safety guidelines,” the group posted. “We ask that all guests please wear a mask anytime social distancing is not possible. Social distance whenever possible. Frequently use the hand sanitizing stations that will be provided. Avoid concentrated gatherings of people. Please stay home and do not attend these concerts if you are sick or feeling sick.”www.quadcities.com
Comments / 0