A Shootout Shoutout For The Many Volunteers Who Make It Happen

Of all of the cities and states and countries and continents across this star-speckled planet, here we are in Central Missouri at the Lake of the Ozarks. Whether by choice or mere chance, you, as a reader, are a part of a very small group of primary, secondary, leisurely-traveling-or-blissfully-curious people who are drawn to our small, tightly woven tourist community. Maybe you’re a re-settler, like me, who left another city and state behind many, many moons ago. Maybe you’re one of the unicorns, like my children, who are lucky enough to have been born and raised in a place that, for many, is just a weekend dream or an eventual retirement goal.