Suicide bombers kill at least 13 outside Kabul airport, including US troops

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
UPDATE: 12 US service members have been killed in the Kabul attacks as President Biden faces difficult choices. KABUL, Afghanistan — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. At least 13 people were killed and 15 were wounded, Russian officials said.

