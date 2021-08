When asked how he could possibly have written 60 different books, Rabbi Dr. Abraham J. Twerski replied that he had not in fact written 60 different books but just one book, in 60 different ways. The main theme that reflected itself in those books was self-esteem, the lack of which, Rabbi Twerski argued, was a primary cause of many psychological and spiritual ailments. Thirty books later, his ninetieth book was published a week before he passed away from Covid-19 in early February 2021. Tallis & Tefillin, Bagels & Lox is both classic Rabbi Twerski and surprisingly divergent.