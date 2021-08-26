Universal unveils special menu for HHN 2021 (NBCUniversal)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort unveiled its Halloween Horror Nights menu for 2021.

The new menu, developed by Universal Orlando’s executive chef and his culinary team, will be available on select nights throughout Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights.

As with past celebrations, the Halloween Horror Nights menu ties in with this year’s theme and pays homage to select haunted houses highlighted by the event.

Universal says this year’s selection will showcase more than 20 items for guests to enjoy.

From Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” to “The Bride of Frankenstein,” there is sure to be something for everyone.

Also available are Halloween Horror Nights fan-favorites like Pizza Fries, Twisted Tater and S’mores Fries.

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 3 and runs select nights through Sunday, October 31.

More information on Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights can be found here.

