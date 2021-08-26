Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Universal unveils special menu for HHN 2021

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Paov_0bdmuiNZ00
Universal unveils special menu for HHN 2021 (NBCUniversal)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort unveiled its Halloween Horror Nights menu for 2021.

The new menu, developed by Universal Orlando’s executive chef and his culinary team, will be available on select nights throughout Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights.

As with past celebrations, the Halloween Horror Nights menu ties in with this year’s theme and pays homage to select haunted houses highlighted by the event.

Universal says this year’s selection will showcase more than 20 items for guests to enjoy.

From Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” to “The Bride of Frankenstein,” there is sure to be something for everyone.

Also available are Halloween Horror Nights fan-favorites like Pizza Fries, Twisted Tater and S’mores Fries.

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 3 and runs select nights through Sunday, October 31.

More information on Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights can be found here.

wftv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
45K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Orlando, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Horror Nights#Food Drink#Universal Orlando Resort#Universal Orlando#Pizza Fries#Twisted Tater#S Mores Fries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New this week: 'Cinderella,' Imagine Dragons, Selena Gomez

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Michael Keaton leads the new Netflix film "Worth," available starting Friday, about the lawyer tasked with putting a dollar value lives of those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks. Based on a true story, Keaton's character is forced to reevaluate his priorities after meeting a widower played by Stanley Tucci. The cast also includes Amy Ryan and Tate Donovan. Also on Netflix starting Wednesday are "Blade Runner: The Final Cut," "Clear and Present Danger," "Labyrinth" and "Mars Attacks!"
WorldPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Jamaican reggae legend "Lee Scratch" Perry dies at 85

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Jamaican singer and record producer "Lee Scratch” Perry, considered one of reggae's founding fathers, died on Sunday. He was 85. Perry, whose real name is Rainford Hugh Perry, died at a hospital in Montego Bay, Jamaica, according to a statement issued by Prime Minister Andrew Holness. He noted that Perry was a pioneer of dub music in the 1970s and produced more than 1,000 recordings over 60 years that earned him various nicknames, including “Upsetter” and “Mad Scientist.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy