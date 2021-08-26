Cancel
Ethics

UF offering Deer Hunting 101 course

The Ledger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is now open for the “Deer Hunting 101" workshop hosted by the University of Florida. Established to introduce deer hunting to college-aged students, the free “Field to Fork” agenda provides participants with the opportunity to learn about a hunter’s role in conservation & ethics, hunting laws & regulations, hunting strategies, wild game processing, and more. There is even a sign-up for a deer hunting trip for those who are hunter safety certified.

