What We Do in the Shadows Season 3: A Supreme Battle; Laszlo's Diary

For FXX and Adam Reed's long-running animated spy comedy series Archer, it really is a matter of the more things change, the more they stay the same. With Sterling and the team broke, desperate, and slowly being phased out by the IIA (International Intelligence Agency), they don't have the luxury of turning down any job- no matter how understaffed and ill-equipped they are to do it. Add to that Sterling's need to show IIA's Fabian Kingsworth (What We Do in the Shadows star Kayvan Novak) that he's still the best spy to ever overthrow a dictator's government while both drunk and hungover, and you can see why Season 12 has a bit more of an edge to it- and yet, it still finds a way to keep the laughs & the cringes flowing. Which brings us to the next episode "London Time", as our spies find themselves across the pond for an open contract- and where Pam gets a "lesson" in British history from… Cheryl/Carol. Uh-oh…