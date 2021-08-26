Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3: A Supreme Battle; Laszlo's Diary

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen FX and FX on Hulu's What We Do in the Shadows returns on September 2nd for its third season, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin (Mark Proksch) are facing a dilemma. On one hand, there's the reality that their roommate & Nandor's familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is a world-class vampire slayer who offed the Vampire Council in front of their disbelieving eyes. On the other hand, thanks to Guillermo? They are the Vampire Council now. What to do, what to do, right? Clearly, there's something to be said for being a vampire clan that has a vampire killer as a friend & part of its crew because our foursome's biggest concern in the preview you're about to see? Who gets to plan their butt in the literal seat of power.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Guillén
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Natasia Demetriou
Person
Jemaine Clement
Person
Matt Berry
Person
Scott Rudin
Person
Colin Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Diary#Baseball#The Vampire Council#Fx Fx#Hulu#Javascript#Fx Productions#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesRolling Stone

Interview With the Vampires: Inside the Making of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 3

On a dark Toronto night in the middle of a bleak pandemic winter, the cast and crew of What We Do in the Shadows are cracking themselves up with poop jokes. In the scene being filmed, the four lead vampires of the FX mockumentary series — bickering lovers Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), ancient warrior Nandor (Kayvan Novak), and superhumanly boring “energy vampire” Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) — are debating what to do with Nandor’s human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), who recently outed himself as a vampire hunter. Guillermo is being kept in a cage in the basement of the group’s Staten Island home, and Colin Robinson has been obsessively studying the contents of Guillermo’s toilet bucket.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

What We Do in the Shadows S03: Guillermo, Kickass Vampire… Flosser?

With Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) returning September 2 for the third season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows (and a fourth season given a green light by FX Networks), viewers are getting another look at what to expect for the third go-around. And… well… we're just gonna say it because we think he needs to hear it. Guillermo? Even as the descendent of a legendary kick-ass vampire slayer, no one's saying you have to go all "Buffy." But we think you've graduated from vampire fangs-flossing.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

What We Do in the Shadows S03: They Wear Their Sunglasses at Night

By now, we know that Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin (Mark Proksch) are going to be finding their status within the vampire community getting a major upgrade- and we can't shake this feeling that Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) being a world-class kickass vampire slayer who still chooses to roll with them has a lot to do with it. That might explain why they're feeling their rockstar vibes in the following key art images for FX and FX on Hulu's What We Do in the Shadows, each of them going full-on "Corey Hart" by wearing their sunglasses at night.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

What We Do in the Shadows S03 Teaser: Nadja's "Blah"; E01/E02 Overview

As Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) prepare for their third season return, FX is making sure fans of What We Do in the Shadows are being taken care of (of course, an early Season 4 greenlight goes a long way towards doing that, too). This time around, we have a new, Nadja-focused teaser followed by an overview of the season's first two episodes. But first, we kick things off with a look at a series of character portraits shared by the network as a way of "formally" reintroducing our funny & fearsome fivesome. What might prove especially telling for how the season is going to go is that there is also a portrait image for Kristen Schaal's Vampire Council envoy The Guide (aka "Floating Woman"). Hmmm… take a look:
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3: Gizmo Isn't A Huge Kickball Fan

With this preview of the third season of FX and FX on Hulu's What We Do in the Shadows, we have something that might be the most disturbing thing we've seen yet. You might want to sit down for this one, in fact. In the following teaser "Kickball" (sorry, Mark Proksch's Colin isn't in this one), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) & Laszlo (Matt Berry) are actually… praising Guillermo (Harvey Guillén)?!? It's true, and all it took was an unexpected feast that "Gizmo" (some things don't change) threw together for them that brought smiles to their fangs and gave "Gizmo" the chance to lower the population of an adult kickball league.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Teaser: Bloodlust, Bob Seger & More

While we know that when Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) will have some serious second-season-finale issues to address when they return next month for the third season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, we just need to say this on behalf of our second favorite vampire slayer (Buffy still rules). There's something to be said for being a vampire clan that has a vampire killer as a friend & part of their crew. Maybe that's how our fav vamps are able to reach the top of the vampire political food chain (though killing off a number of members also helps). To help get a better sense of where this is all going, FX released a new teaser with some great comedic setup (though we're not thrilled seeing Guillermo in a cage).
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

What We Do in the Shadows

You're almost there! Just confirm how you got your ticket. Let's get your review verified. Enter your Ticket Confirmation# located in your email. We won’t be able to verify your ticket today, but it’s great to know for the future. Regal Coming Soon. We won’t be able to verify your...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Archer Season 12 Episode 3 Preview: Sterling Doesn't Do Ferris Wheels

For FXX and Adam Reed's long-running animated spy comedy series Archer, it really is a matter of the more things change, the more they stay the same. With Sterling and the team broke, desperate, and slowly being phased out by the IIA (International Intelligence Agency), they don't have the luxury of turning down any job- no matter how understaffed and ill-equipped they are to do it. Add to that Sterling's need to show IIA's Fabian Kingsworth (What We Do in the Shadows star Kayvan Novak) that he's still the best spy to ever overthrow a dictator's government while both drunk and hungover, and you can see why Season 12 has a bit more of an edge to it- and yet, it still finds a way to keep the laughs & the cringes flowing. Which brings us to the next episode "London Time", as our spies find themselves across the pond for an open contract- and where Pam gets a "lesson" in British history from… Cheryl/Carol. Uh-oh…
TV Showsthebrag.com

Here’s everything coming to Binge in September

Binge really does treat Australians well judging by their September lineup. Several exciting films and TV shows are arriving to join an already stacked collection of content. With much of the country still in lockdown, it’s lucky that these new selections are high quality given that they’ll need to keep viewers entertained through next month.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: What We Do in the Shadows, TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio's New Show

I love a mixed bag. Give me Cool Ranch Doritos and Nacho Cheese Doritos and I will put them in the same bag and mix them up. Crazy, I know! But that variety is exactly why I love the picks for the best shows and movies to watch on TV this week. We've got horror (Evil), laugh-out-loud horror (What We Do in the Shadows), laugh-out-loud youngsters (A.P. Bio), insanely famous youngsters (The D'Amelio Show), and insanely famous people investigating murders (Only Murders in the Building). Just reach your hand in and pick something. It'll be delicious.
TV SeriesRoger Ebert

Confident Return for Hysterical What We Do in the Shadows

The second season of FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows,” based on the Jemaine Clement & Taika Waititi film of the same name, was one of the biggest TV hits of 2020, even landing a surprising (but totally deserved) Emmy nomination for Best Comedy Series. It’s a show that more people seem to be finding every day, and FX is confident enough in its long-term success that they’ve already renewed it for a fourth season in advance of the premiere of the third, this Thursday, September 2nd. After too long away from the bloodsuckers of Staten Island, it’s comforting to report that the program is as funny as ever, even reflecting some uncertainty about where to go and what to do next in its narrative. Being insecure sucks during a lifetime—imagine it for an eternity.
TV SeriesNME

Here’s what we know about ‘Mare Of Easttown’ season two

The first season of HBO’s Mare Of Easttown has been one of the highlights of 2021’s TV offerings so far, following a small-town detective (Kate Winslet’s Mare) as she investigates the murder of teen Erin McMenamin. After plenty of unexpected twists and moments of subterfuge, season one left a single big question on our lips: will we be able to return to Easttown for a second season?
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Is ‘Evil’ Season 2 Coming To Netflix? Here’s What We Know

Back in October 2020, Netflix acquired the license to the paranormal detective series Evil from CBS. Since then the series has moved to Paramount+ which has released Season 2. To make matters even more interesting, Evil has since been renewed for a third season. Will the second season be coming to Netflix? Here is what we know so far.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Adding One of the '80s' Most Iconic Movies in September

Netflix is set to add a classic Spike Lee film to its service in September. Lee's 1989 film Do the Right Thing will be added to Netflix at the beginning of September. Do the Right Thing is one of Lee's most famous projects and garnered a slew of awards attention upon its release, including two Academy Award nominations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy