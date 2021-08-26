2 Monroe County girls face charges after taking car on 'joyride'

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says two girls, ages 11 and 12, stole a car Thursday morning and took it on an 18-mile joyride.

They say it all started just after 7 a.m. with a report of a missing 12-year-old. A sibling told officers that the girl planned to meet a friend on Weldon Road – about a mile away.

When they arrived at the second address, deputies found both girls were missing, along with a Toyota Camry belonging to the 11-year-old’s family.

The car was tracked to Barnetts Bridge Road in Butts County, near Lake Jackson. Deputies stopped the Camry and found both girls safe.

The sheriff’s office says the girls are back at home now, but they’ll face criminal charges, including felony theft by taking, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of an accident after they drove into a ditch.

Anna Lewis with the sheriff’s office says the girls had no special plans; it was more of a joyride.

RELATED STORIES