Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Is Bethenny Frankel returning to RHONY? Here’s what she had to say about casting rumors

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent rumor about Bethenny Frankel returning to the Real Housewives of New York had fans of the show feeling hopeful, but is there any truth to the OG’s return?. It’s been a very rough season for the New York franchise and it’s not clear how the network plans to move forward after a dismal season with low ratings. Viewers continue to complain about the trajectory of the show as politics, race, and social issues have become a focal point and people are not happy about it.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bethenny Frankel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#Bravo#Og#Andy#Deuxmoi#Hollywood Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
OK! Magazine

Bethenny Frankel In Talks To Make Triumphant Return To 'RHONY' Alongside Tinsley Mortimer As Bravo Seeks To Save Troubled Series, Insider Divulges

After OK! spilled Bravo is considering a permanent hiatus for it’s beleaguered series Real Housewives of New York, rumors are swirling NBC is eager to save the show by completely shaking up the cast. Article continues below advertisement. The biggest bombshell is the report that Bethenny Frankel could make her...
New York City, NYnickiswift.com

The Truth About That Controversial RHONY Rumor

Is "The Real Housewives of New York City" going with a brand new cast for next season?. Rumors about the cast shakeup have swirled around social media for some time. As for the gossip, despite rumors to the contrary, Ramona Singer is reportedly the only New York Housewife "performing in key demographics" — and new cast member Eboni K. Williams has "commercially helped the show" thanks to being discussed on "The View," according to celeb gossip Instagram Deux Moi (per fan account @bravobreakingnews). Per the rumors, Luann de Lesseps would remain on in a part-time role, since NBC reportedly has a "financial stake" in her cabaret show. To make things even more interesting, the fan account claimed that Bravo is trying to bring back Tinsley Mortimer and Bethenny Frankel. All in all, Ramona, Eboni, Bethenny and Tinsley would reportedly return along with three new Housewives.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Are the Rumors True That Tinsley Mortimer Is Returning to 'RHONY'?

After appearing on Bravo's reality series The Real Housewives of New York City for nearly four seasons, Tinsley Mortimer decided to step away from the show in 2019 and move to Chicago to be with her then-boyfriend, Scott Kluth. Cast members and fans were quite surprised when the Housewife decided to leave both the city and the show for her beau, who later proposed to her after she started her new life with him.
TV & VideosPosted by
Shine My Crown

'RHONY's Eboni K. Williams on Whether She'd Return for Another Season: 'There Are a Lot of Variables'

The future of "Real Housewives of New York" is up in the air -- but Eboni K. Williams isn't certain about whether she'd return if she's invited for another season. "Before I get to make a choice, [Bravo and Shed Media] get to make a choice. Am I invited back? If I'm invited back, then trust me, I will, you know, take that decision very seriously because it's a high stakes choice for them and for me," Eboni said on the "Chanel In The City" podcast.
TV ShowsPosted by
Distractify

Rick Springfield Says He "Wasn't Always the Good Guy" in His Marriage on 'Just B With Bethenny Frankel'

For decades, Rick Springthorpe, who is better known by his performing name, Rick Springfield, has been releasing music, touring around the world, and working on top TV shows. The musician celebrated the 40th anniversary of his fifth studio album, "Working Class Dog," in Feb. 2021. The album featured the hit song "Jessie's Girl," which went to the No. 1 spot in the U.S. and earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Former 'RHONY' Star Bethenny Frankel Reportedly Acting Like A Diva During Negotiations With Bravo Over Return To Show

Bethenny Frankel is reportedly in deep talks to return to The Real Housewives of New York (for a third time), but she's apparently not making it easy on Bravo executives. An anonymous insider recently told celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi that the 50-year-old RHONY OG-turned-Skinnygirl mogul was willing to come back to the show under certain conditions — she's allegedly demanding an executive producer credit (which in theory would mean more money) and also apparently wants the luxury of filming only three days a week.
New York City, NYnickiswift.com

Eboni K. Williams Shuts Down Rumor About Her Future On RHONY

It's safe to say Eboni K. Williams made a splash on Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New York City" and she's here to stay! Eboni took to Instagram to clear up some a rumor about her future on the show. The Instagram account @bestofbravo_ posted (via @allabouttrh) on August 27, "*Allegedly* there was talk that Bravo was not wanting to renew Eboni's contract for next season, which *allegedly* led her to look into legal action against the network, which has delayed the reunion." Eboni could not let that fly and responded with, "Lies. Your 'sources' are either liars or idiots. There is no legal cause of action for not being renewed. So thirsty for clicks and raggedy hateful comments. 'Allegedly' my ass." The lawyer has spoken!
New York City, NYPosted by
OK! Magazine

Dorinda Medley Says She 'Can't Take Full Credit' For 'RHONY' Ratings Slump, Would 'Never Say Never' To Returning

The ratings for The Real Housewives of New York City have been in a serious decline — but a humble Dorinda Medley is making it clear her departure is not to blame. During an appearance on "Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef" on Monday, August 16, the former RHONY star opened up about why she believes the Bravo series — currently starring Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams — has seen its viewership drop dramatically during the 13th season.
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

All the Homes Bethenny Frankel Has Bought and Sold

Fans of the Real Housewives of New York City will remember the time not so long ago that Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer squabbled about an investment property of Frankel’s that was situated on Montauk Highway in the Hamptons. Since then, Frankel has left the show, but she hasn’t slowed down when it comes to buying and renovating properties all throughout the East Coast. “I was always broke and ripped out inspiration[al] pics, simply as a fantasy,” she tells Architectural Digest of her early interest in real estate and decor. “I didn’t think that having my own home would ever be a reality. [But] when I renovated my first home in Tribeca, I was mesmerized by the ability to customize every detail.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy