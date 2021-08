On Wednesday, CMT aired the concert special CMT Giants: Charley Pride, a musical tribute to the late, great Country Music Hall of Fame member, who died in late 2020 from complications related to Covid-19. The all-star list of performers included George Strait, Darius Rucker, and Gladys Knight. Strait, who recently returned to the stage for his ongoing “Strait to Vegas” residency, gave a standout performance with his rendition of Pride’s 1970 Number One “In Anybody Goin’ to San Antone.” In true Strait fashion, he didn’t make any drastic updates to the arrangement and instead let his buttery-smooth croon speak for itself....