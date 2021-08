Bitcoin scams have been rampant since the market started gaining popularity. Since its over a decade-long existence, there has been an uncountable number of scams. Some of these scams have become well-known that most people do not fall for them again. But others have evolved to be harder to spot. Hiding in the shadows so the victims do not even suspect that they are the subject of an attack. This is what happened in the case of an American man, who lost 16.24552 bitcoins, almost $1 million, to teens in the U.K.