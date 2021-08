The Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y is the most registered new car in Norway so far this month (as of August 29) after less than 10 days since the first shipment. With close to 900 units registered, the Model Y has a noticeable advantage over the Volkswagen ID.4 (nearly 750 units) and Ford Mustang Mach-E (over 660). It means that most likely the Model Y will be the best-selling car for the month of August, although we must be aware that it has more to do with order backlog and volume deliveries than sales.